New Strong Buy Stocks for July 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fox Corporation FOX: This news, sports, and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION: This film and television production and distribution conglomerate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.2% over the last 60 days.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. Price and Consensus

Lionsgate Studios Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lionsgate Studios Corp. Quote

EuroDry Ltd. EDRY: This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

EuroDry Price and Consensus

EuroDry price-consensus-chart | EuroDry Quote

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX: This developer of peptide-based medicines for psoriasis, rare blood disorders, obesity, and other immune-mediated diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This propane distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EuroDry (EDRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.