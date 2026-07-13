New Strong Buy Stocks for July 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Fox Corporation FOX: This news, sports, and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Fox Corporation Price and Consensus
Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote
Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION: This film and television production and distribution conglomerate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.2% over the last 60 days.
Lionsgate Studios Corp. Price and Consensus
Lionsgate Studios Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lionsgate Studios Corp. Quote
EuroDry Ltd. EDRY: This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.
EuroDry Price and Consensus
EuroDry price-consensus-chart | EuroDry Quote
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX: This developer of peptide-based medicines for psoriasis, rare blood disorders, obesity, and other immune-mediated diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This propane distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"
Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.
This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up
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Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
EuroDry (EDRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.