New Strong Buy Stocks for July 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Skillsoft Corp. SKIL: This education and training services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO: This gaming and resort company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

GitLab Inc. GTLB: This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 61.9% over the last 60 days.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

