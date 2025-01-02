New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD: This operator of a financial services platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus

Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima LOMA: This cement and derivatives company from Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

MAG Silver Corp. MAG: This precious metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

MAG Silver Corporation Price and Consensus

MAG Silver Corporation price-consensus-chart | MAG Silver Corporation Quote

Sea Limited SE: This digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MAG Silver Corporation (MAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.