New Strong Buy Stocks for January 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CareDx, Inc CDNA: This diagnostic solutions company for transplant patients and caregivers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

ICL Group Ltd ICL: This specialty minerals and chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL: This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Corporation AA: This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.