New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Mercury Systems MRCY: This company which is one of the world’s leading providers of sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.

Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP: This company which, provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 day.

OraSure Technologies OSUR: This company which develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Viking Holdings Ltd. VIK: This company which engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport principally in North America, the United Kingdom and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Intercorp Financial Services IFS: This company which provides financial products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

