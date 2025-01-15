New Strong Buy Stocks for January 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT: This company which, designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewellery in the United States and globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 day.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Quote

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT: This company which is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price and Consensus

GigaCloud Technology Inc. price-consensus-chart | GigaCloud Technology Inc. Quote

The RMR Group RMR: This company which primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The RMR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The RMR Group Inc. Quote

CarMax KMX: This company which is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote

Ooma OOMA: This company which provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Ooma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ooma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ooma, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.