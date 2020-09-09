New Strong Buy Stocks For September 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This company that provides online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 102% over the last 60 days.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.
National Steel Company (SID): This company which is one of the largest fully integrated steel producers in Brazil and Latin America in terms of crude steel production has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): This leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
