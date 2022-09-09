New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Klabin S.A. KLBAY: This paper and pulp company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 6.6% over the last 60 days.
BRT Apartments Corp. BRT: This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
