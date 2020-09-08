New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): This company that engages in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG): This holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): This company that operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX): This company that provides transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This company that has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

