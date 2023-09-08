New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This operator of water production and water treatment plants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) SWDBY: This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG: This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

