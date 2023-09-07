New Strong Buy Stocks for September 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. CCAP: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
Crane Company CR: This engineered industrial products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Crane Company Price and Consensus
Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote
Semantix, Inc. STIX: This company that provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Semantix, Inc. Price and Consensus
Semantix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Semantix, Inc. Quote
Badger Meter, Inc. BMI: This scientific and technical instruments company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus
Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote
ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This intelligent sensing and power solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus
ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Semantix, Inc. (STIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.