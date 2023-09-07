New Strong Buy Stocks for September 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. CCAP: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Crane Company CR: This engineered industrial products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Semantix, Inc. STIX: This company that provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI: This scientific and technical instruments company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This intelligent sensing and power solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

