New Strong Buy Stocks for September 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



