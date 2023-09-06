New Strong Buy Stocks for September 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
Sierra Bancorp BSRR: This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus
Sierra Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sierra Bancorp Quote
TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Camtek Ltd. CAMT: This inspection and metrology equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus
Camtek Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Camtek Ltd. Quote
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This operator of water production and water treatment plants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires
As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.Download the brand-new FREE report revealing 5 EV battery stocks set to soar.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.