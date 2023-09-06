New Strong Buy Stocks for September 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Bancorp BSRR: This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Camtek Ltd. CAMT: This inspection and metrology equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This operator of water production and water treatment plants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

