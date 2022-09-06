New Strong Buy Stocks for September 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Klabin S.A. KLBAY: This paper and pulp company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Westamerica Bancorporation WABC: This bank holding company for Westamerica Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Limited OROVY: This investment holding company that provides container transport and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Trustmark Corporation TRMK: This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
