New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Publicis Groupe S.A. PUBGY: This marketing, communications, and digital business transformation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

Publicis Groupe SA price-consensus-chart | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

Swedbank AB (publ) SWDBY: This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank AB Price and Consensus

Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP GHI: This company that is in the business of mortgage revenue bonds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Price and Consensus

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP price-consensus-chart | Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Swedbank AB (SWDBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.