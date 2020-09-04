Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th

Nitish Marwah Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA): This diversified infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This provider of career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM): This producer and seller of construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.8% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI): This manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This provider of property and casualty, and other insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

