New Strong Buy Stocks For September 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN): This owner and operator of a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This provider of assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT): This designer and seller of branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 97.1% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL): This designer and builder of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

