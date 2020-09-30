New Strong Buy Stocks For September 30th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Charles River Associates (CRAI): This global consulting firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA): This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
L.B. Foster Company (FSTR): This company that engages in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
International Paper Company (IP): This global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): This largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
