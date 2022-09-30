Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC: This developer of semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

AXA SA AXAHY: This banking and insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Belden Inc. BDC: This signal transmission solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR: This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA: This company which operates as an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

