New Strong Buy Stocks For September 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aarons, Inc. (AAN): This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

Aarons, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aarons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aarons, Inc. Quote

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): This company that engages primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.9% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercury General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercury General Corporation Quote

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash Company Price and Consensus

SpartanNash Company price-consensus-chart | SpartanNash Company Quote

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This property-casualty (P&C) insurer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

The Allstate Corporation Price and Consensus

The Allstate Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Allstate Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.