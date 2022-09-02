New Strong Buy Stocks for September 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Harmonic Inc. HLIT: This company which provides video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Harmonic Inc. Price and Consensus

Harmonic Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harmonic Inc. Quote

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote

Pinduoduo Inc. PDD: This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.3% over the last 60 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK: This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Chesapeake Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chesapeake Energy Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



