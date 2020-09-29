New Strong Buy Stocks For September 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This Latin America’s largest wireless company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO): This retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

CDW Corporation (CDW): This company which is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions to small, medium and large business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

