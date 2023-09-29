New Strong Buy Stocks for September 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH: This functional beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.1% over the last 60 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tetra Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tetra Technologies, Inc. Quote

Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD: This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK: This trader of precious metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Price and Consensus

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote

Semantix, Inc. STIX: This Software as a Service (SaaS) data-platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Semantix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Semantix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Semantix, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Semantix, Inc. (STIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.