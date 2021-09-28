New Strong Buy Stocks for September 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Safe Bulkers, Inc. SB: This provider of marine drybulk transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Safe Bulkers, Inc Price and Consensus

Safe Bulkers, Inc price-consensus-chart | Safe Bulkers, Inc Quote

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

CRA International, Inc. CRAI: This provider of economic, financial, and management consulting services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI: This developer, manufacturer, and seller of comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resideo Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote

The Kroger Co. KR: This operator of combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.