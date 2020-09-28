New Strong Buy Stocks For September 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that offers online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI): This global healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): This company that operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rush Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rush Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): This global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

OReilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY): This leading specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

OReilly Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

OReilly Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OReilly Automotive, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.