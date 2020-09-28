New Strong Buy Stocks For September 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that offers online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI): This global healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): This company that operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): This global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.
OReilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY): This leading specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.