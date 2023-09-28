New Strong Buy Stocks for September 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG: This property and casualty insurance holding company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunication company in Brazil which offer mobile cellular service, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries plc JHX: This company which pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp INBK: This bank holding company that operates through the internet primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. GRNT: This non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company that invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and other prolific US basins in partnership with proven operators, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

