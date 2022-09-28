New Strong Buy Stocks for September 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PBF Energy Inc. PBF: This company engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. PTSI: This truckload transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. EBC: This bank holding company for Eastern Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.