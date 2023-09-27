New Strong Buy Stocks for September 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company SM: This independent oil and gas company which is engaged in exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This company which provides cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Markel Group Inc.MKL: This company which markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS: This company which manufactures and sells various water safety and flow control products for the water quality, water conservation, water safety, and water flow control markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.