New Strong Buy Stocks for September 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BRT Apartments Corp. BRT: This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. EBC: This bank holding company for Eastern Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Range Resources Corporation RRC: This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 10% over the last 60 days.

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



