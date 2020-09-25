New Strong Buy Stocks For September 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT): This company that engages in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO): This company which is one of the nation’s leading specialty retailers and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials, engineered materials and consumer packaging products in the market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): This company which is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

