New Strong Buy Stocks For September 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CDW Corporation (CDW): This leading provider of integrated information technology has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
CDW Corporation Price and Consensus
CDW Corporation price-consensus-chart | CDW Corporation Quote
Conduent Inc. (CNDT): This business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Conduent Inc. Price and Consensus
Conduent Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conduent Inc. Quote
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus
Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): This company that provides building systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): This company that found its niche market in hardwood flooring has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
