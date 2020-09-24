Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For September 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CDW Corporation (CDW): This leading provider of integrated information technology has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Conduent Inc. (CNDT): This business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): This company that provides building systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): This company that found its niche market in hardwood flooring has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

    Most Popular