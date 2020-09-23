New Strong Buy Stocks For September 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DaVita Inc. (DVA): This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
General Finance Corporation (GFN): This company that provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
General Finance Corporation Price and Consensus
General Finance Corporation price-consensus-chart | General Finance Corporation Quote
Global Partners LP (GLP): This company that engages in the purchasing, selling, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Global Partners LP Price and Consensus
Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN): This company that operates a website that offers daily discount deals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Groupon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Groupon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Groupon, Inc. Quote
Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): This company that provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): Free Stock Analysis Report
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Global Partners LP (GLP): Free Stock Analysis Report
General Finance Corporation (GFN): Free Stock Analysis Report
DaVita Inc. (DVA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.