Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For September 23rd

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

 

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

General Finance Corporation (GFN): This company that provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

General Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

 

General Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

General Finance Corporation price-consensus-chart | General Finance Corporation Quote

Global Partners LP (GLP): This company that engages in the purchasing, selling, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

 

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN): This company that operates a website that offers daily discount deals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Groupon, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Groupon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Groupon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Groupon, Inc. Quote

Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): This company that provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): Free Stock Analysis Report

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Partners LP (GLP): Free Stock Analysis Report

General Finance Corporation (GFN): Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular