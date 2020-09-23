New Strong Buy Stocks For September 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

General Finance Corporation (GFN): This company that provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP (GLP): This company that engages in the purchasing, selling, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN): This company that operates a website that offers daily discount deals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): This company that provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

