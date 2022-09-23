New Strong Buy Stocks for September 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CVR Energy CVI: This Texas-based independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and petroleum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR: This company which invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP: This community-oriented financial institution that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industries OXM: This apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This New York-based integrated energy company which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.