New Strong Buy Stocks For September 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): This company that operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.3% over the last 60 days.

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN): This company that operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

