New Strong Buy Stocks for September 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This plush toy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Price and Consensus
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Quote
Enviri Corporation NVRI: This environmental solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Enviri Corporation Price and Consensus
Enviri Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enviri Corporation Quote
Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD: This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price and Consensus
Pioneer Natural Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote
Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Gladstone Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote
Semantix, Inc. STIX: This Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Semantix, Inc. Price and Consensus
Semantix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Semantix, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Semantix, Inc. (STIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.