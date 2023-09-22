New Strong Buy Stocks for September 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This plush toy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Price and Consensus

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Quote

Enviri Corporation NVRI: This environmental solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Enviri Corporation Price and Consensus

Enviri Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enviri Corporation Quote

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD: This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price and Consensus

Pioneer Natural Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote

Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Gladstone Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote

Semantix, Inc. STIX: This Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Semantix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Semantix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Semantix, Inc. Quote

