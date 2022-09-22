New Strong Buy Stocks for September 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Stellantis STLA: This Netherland-based automakers and a mobility provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.0% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Triton TRTN: This company which is the largest lessor of intermodal containers i.e large steel boxes that are used for transporting freight by ship/rail/truck, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Triton International Limited Price and Consensus

Triton International Limited price-consensus-chart | Triton International Limited Quote

W.W. Grainger GWW: This company which is a broad line, business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. Price and Consensus

W.W. Grainger, Inc. price-consensus-chart | W.W. Grainger, Inc. Quote

CTS CTS: This company which is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

CTS Corporation Price and Consensus

CTS Corporation price-consensus-chart | CTS Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW): Free Stock Analysis Report



CTS Corporation (CTS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Stellantis N.V. (STLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.