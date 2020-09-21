New Strong Buy Stocks For September 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC): This full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.3% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This company that provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI): This company that supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This company that has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

