New Strong Buy Stocks for September 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This company which provides container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair DINO: This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Permian Resources Corporation PR: This company which is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of high-return oil and natural gas properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas ESEA: This shipping company which operates in the dry cargo, dry-bulk and container shipping markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, through operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada, Latin America and the Middle East, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

