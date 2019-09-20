New Strong Buy Stocks for September 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES): This company that operates as an off-price retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Tuesday Morning Corp. Price and Consensus
Tuesday Morning Corp. price-consensus-chart | Tuesday Morning Corp. Quote
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): This professional services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Huron Consulting Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote
Viad Corp (VVI): This experiential services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 90 days.
Viad Corp Price and Consensus
Viad Corp price-consensus-chart | Viad Corp Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Viad Corp (VVI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tuesday Morning Corp. (TUES): Free Stock Analysis Report
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.