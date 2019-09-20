New Strong Buy Stocks for September 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES): This company that operates as an off-price retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): This professional services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Viad Corp (VVI): This experiential services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 90 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

