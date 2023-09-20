New Strong Buy Stocks for September 20th

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Wabash National Corporation WNC: This logistics solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus

Wabash National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wabash National Corporation Quote

Li Auto Inc. LI: This electric vehicle (EV) company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 272% over the last 60 days.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

ESAB Corporation ESAB: This welding and control equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

ESAB Corporation Price and Consensus

ESAB Corporation price-consensus-chart | ESAB Corporation Quote

Lennar Corporation LEN: This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ESAB Corporation (ESAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.