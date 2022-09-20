New Strong Buy Stocks for September 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Airbnb ABNB: This leading company which provides a marketplace for connecting hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book stays and experiences, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
Shift4 Payments FOUR: This company which is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
First BanCorp. FBP: This company which provides innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Kyocera KYOCY: This company which specializes in the production of fine ceramic components by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Check STER: This company which provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
