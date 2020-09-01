Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For September 1st

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This company that provides online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM): This construction material company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.8% over the last 60 days.

Summit Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI): This leading global printed circuit board manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR): This provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

U S Concrete, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR): Free Stock Analysis Report

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report

