New Strong Buy Stocks For September 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This company that provides online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM): This construction material company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.8% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI): This leading global printed circuit board manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR): This provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

