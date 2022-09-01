New Strong Buy Stocks for September 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. EBC: This bank holding company for Eastern Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB: This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

United Bankshares, Inc. UBSI: This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Ares Capital Corporation ARCC: This business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, restructurings, rescue financing, and buyouts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. CGBD: This business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



