New Strong Buy Stocks for September 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI: This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

DaVita Inc. DVA: This company which provides dialysis services in the U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY: This company which is a manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN: This animal health care company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Price and Consensus

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Quote

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX: This direct-to-consumer selling company which focused on the home organization and solutions segment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price-consensus-chart | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.