New Strong Buy Stocks for September 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Associated BancCorp ASB: This bank holding company which provides an array of banking and non-banking products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Associated BancCorp Price and Consensus

Associated BancCorp price-consensus-chart | Associated BancCorp Quote

Ryerson RYI: This services company that processes and distributes various metals like stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Euroseas ESEA: This company which operates in the dry cargo, dry bulk and container shipping markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

ASM International ASMIY: This company which is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

ASM International NV Price and Consensus

ASM International NV price-consensus-chart | ASM International NV Quote

Belden BDC: This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Belden Inc Price and Consensus

Belden Inc price-consensus-chart | Belden Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

