New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BHP Billiton PLC (BBL): This company that engages in the production of minerals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus

BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote

Guess, Inc. (GES): This company that designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Guess, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess, Inc. Quote

Movado Group Inc. (MOV): company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote

Ready Capital Corp (RC): This publicly-traded mortgage REIT has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.