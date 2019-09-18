New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT): This company that provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This company that provides property and casualty, and other insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
The Allstate Corporation Price and Consensus
The Allstate Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Allstate Corporation Quote
BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): This company that provides dredging services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): This professional services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Huron Consulting Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): Free Stock Analysis Report
BRP Inc. (DOOO): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.