New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT): This company that provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This company that provides property and casualty, and other insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): This company that provides dredging services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): This professional services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

