New Strong Buy Stocks For September 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This company that provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This company that distributes and retails grocery products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): This company that owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This footwear retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): This company that provides professional business services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
