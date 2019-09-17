New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Montage Resources Corporation (MR): This company that operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Montage Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Montage Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Montage Resources Corporation Quote

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND): This integrated frac sand supply and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.3% over the last 60 days.

SMART SAND INC Price and Consensus

SMART SAND INC price-consensus-chart | SMART SAND INC Quote

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP): This company that manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Standard Motor Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD): This infrastructure and road construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Construction Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Zacks experts released their picks to gain +100% or more in 2020. One is a famous cutting-edge food company that is “hiding in plain sight.” Swamped with competitors and ignored by Wall Street, its stock price floundered. Now, suddenly, it acquired a company that gives it an advantage none of its peers have.

Today, see all 5 stocks with extreme growth potential >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.