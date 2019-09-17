New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Montage Resources Corporation (MR): This company that operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Smart Sand, Inc. (SND): This integrated frac sand supply and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.3% over the last 60 days.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP): This company that manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD): This infrastructure and road construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.