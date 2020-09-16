Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

 

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): This manufacturer of exterior building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.3% over the last 60 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Quote

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This publicly owned asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This leader in global express delivery services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

 

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation price-consensus-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): Free Stock Analysis Report

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular