New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): This manufacturer of exterior building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.3% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This publicly owned asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
FedEx Corporation (FDX): This leader in global express delivery services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
